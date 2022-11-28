Robust quantum classifiers via NISQ adversarial learning – Nature

Biamonte, J. et al. Nature 549, 195–202 (2017).
Google Scholar
Gebhart, V. et al. Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/2207.00298 (2022).
Ren, W. et al., https://doi.org/10.1038/s43588-022-00351-9 (2022).
Preskill, J. Quantum 2, 79 (2018).
Google Scholar
Liu, Y., Arunachalam, S. & Temme, K. Nat. Phys. 17, 1013–1017 (2021).
Google Scholar
Huang, H.-Y. et al. Science 376, 1182–1186 (2022).
Google Scholar
Sharif, M., Bhagavatula, S., Bauer, L. & Reiter, M. K. In Proceedings of the 2016 ACM SIGSAC Conference on Computer and Communications Security 1528–1540 (Association for Computing Machinery, 2016).
Wu, D., Xia, S.-T. & Wang, Y. Adv. Neural Inf. Process. Syst. 33, 2958–2969 (2020).
Banchi, L., Pereira, J. & Pirandola, S. PRX Quantum 2, 040321 (2021).
Google Scholar
Source link