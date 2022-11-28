Royal staff fear King could slash more jobs despite £600 bonus





The King’s staff are set to be rewarded with an additional bonus of up to £600 in the lead up to Christmas in order to support Palace employees amid the cost of living crisis. However, some have expressed concern over their job security following a wave of redundancies in wake of the Queen’s death. King Charles is reportedly aiming to slim down the monarchy in a bid to reduce costs which could include axing more jobs as the monarch seeks to “streamline” royal affairs.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, Russell Myers reported: “There’s a cost of living crisis, not only in the UK, but across many countries at the moment, [King] Charles is particularly in tune with that.” The royal editor for The Mirror added: “He definitely is aware of his position. “I think it speaks volumes [as to] what sort of person he is that he has recognised this, before Christmas as well.” He confirmed: “A lot of the staff will be getting £600 bonus payments to help them with their bills.”

The Sun newspaper has reported hundreds of workers employed by the Royal Family will receive an additional payment of up to £600 on top of their usual salary. The tabloid claimed the bonuses are to be funded by the King’s private income and the amount given in the one-off payment will vary across income brackets. An insider told the paper: “The King is giving money out of his own pocket to the lowest earners working for the household to help them cope with the cost of living crisis. The source added: “The King is very much aware of the soaring energy bills people are facing and worried about the economic wellbeing of loyal palace staff and doing what he can.” Read more: Camilla’s decision to replace ‘archaic’ term lauded as ‘modern twist’

Despite the promising bonus scheme, Mr Myers added: “Also, [King Charles] does have to wear another hat and this is to streamline, not only the monarchy, but the staff. “The reason this has come up is that I was told by several members of staff that they are particularly worried about their future. Over 100 were given notice of redundancy very shortly after the Queen passed away. “One may say you could rightly assume they would be made redundant, however we are coming up to Christmas and people are finding it very difficult to get by at the moment. “It’s an unfortunate part of the job for [the King].” Don’t miss:

