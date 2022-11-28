Rumours over William and Kate’s US plans are ‘much ado about nothing’

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have no plans to meet with their estranged relatives the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their upcoming trip to the United States. Prince William and Kate are set to travel to Boston ahead of the annual awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative founded by Prince William in 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be attending an event on the East Coast, however the former ‘Fab Four’ are not tipped to reunite. Discussing the speculation surrounding the royal overseas trip, commentators have highlighted that the rumours of the Prince and Princess of Wales snubbing Prince Harry and Meghan are likely “much ado about nothing”.

Speaking of the frosty relationship between Prince William and Harry, Talk TV presenter Penny Smith said: “It actually is very sad that there are very few people in the world who can understand what they went through.

“They are royal, their mum died in horrible circumstances, they were young when they walked behind her coffin – there are so few people who know what they went through. To suddenly not be able to look over and talk about all those things – ”

Fellow Talk TV panellist JJ Anisiobi interjected: “Isn’t this much ado about nothing?”

He continued: “We said ‘just two hundred miles away’ – that’s a huge amount of space. It’s like if William and Kate were in London and Harry and Meghan flew to Brussels, we wouldn’t be saying, isn’t it weird they went to Brussels and didn’t go to London to see them.”