Russia in final bid to destroy Ukraine morale as troops leave

Ukrainian troops surveying the liberated Kherson region have discovered bombs planted by the Russian armed forces. Moscow’s troops were forced to retreat from the southern region earlier this month, marking the loss of a territory the Russian army had occupied since the early weeks of the invasion. Kremlin leaders asserted the decision was made in light of logistical issues which had compromised the delivery of military supplies to soldiers within the area.

Ukrainian authorities have previously aired concerns that Russian forces would turn Kherson into a “city of death” by setting traps for the incoming liberators during their withdrawal operation.

Footage captured by Ukrainian servicemen in Kherson has uncovered a series of mines reportedly installed in residential buildings by Russian forces.

In the video, a Ukrainian soldier, as identified by the insignia on his uniform, highlighted several tripwires running up a set of concrete stairs.

The wires, so thin they could have easily been missed at a quick glance, appeared to extend up an adjoining flight of stairs towards the next floor.