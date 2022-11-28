Sauna tragedy as man dies in ‘unexplained’ police incident

A man died at The Pipework’s men’s health and leisure club in Glasgow just before 8 pm on Saturday. Emergency services rushed to the scene but a 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The club was closed overnight due to the “serious incident”. Although there are no suspicious circumstances, police are investigating the “unexplained death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a sudden death of a 51-year-old man at a premises on Metropole Lane, Glasgow around 7.55pm on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”