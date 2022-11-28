Scottish Premiership Team of the Month: Celtic, Rangers,

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to nine points in November, but it is Rangers who dominate the Team of the Month.

The Ibrox side have three players in the best XI despite dropping points at St Johnstone and St Mirren, while Celtic have two players represented after another winning month.

Aberdeen take up two places after moving up to third in the table, with Dundee United, Ross County, St Mirren and St Johnstone all taking one place.

It was another entertaining month with just six points separating fourth and ninth in the table.

Here, we take a look at the WhoScored.com best-rated XI for October…

Goalkeeper: Kelle Roos (Aberdeen) – 6.96 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United.



Kelle Roos was one of only five goalkeepers to keep a clean sheet in November with the Aberdeen shotstopper’s eight saves playing a key role in a resolute month. As such, the Dutchman occupies the spot between the sticks with a WhoScored.com rating of 6.96.

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7.66 rating

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts.



Two of the six goals that James Tavernier has scored this season were netted in November as the Rangers right-back hit the back of the net against St Johnstone and St Mirren. Rangers may have lost ground in the title race in November, but Tavernier was good value for his inclusion with a rating of 7.66.

Centre-back: Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) – 7.28 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Hibernian.



Kilmarnock may have endured a disappointing November, but Joe Wright still secures a spot in the Scottish Premiership team of the month, with his two goals helping to push his average WhoScored.com rating up to 7.28. Wright won 15 aerial duels in November, the fifth most in the division, to contribute towards that rating.

Central midfield: Keith Watson (Ross County) – 7.44 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Hibernian and Ross County.



The sole Ross County player in the side, Keith Watson features alongside Wright at the back. Ross County had one of the better defensive records in the division in November, with Watson key having made more clearances (33) than any other player to help earn a rating of 7.44.

Left-back: Borna Barisic (Rangers) – 7.37 rating

Image:

Borna Barisic is currently at the World Cup with Croatia





Borna Barisic registered just one assist in November, but it wasn’t for want of trying as the Rangers left-back created more goalscoring chances (11) than any other player in Scotland’s top tier. Six interceptions ranked sixth as the Croat completes the defence with a rating of 7.37.

Central midfield: Matt O’Riley (Celtic) – 7.70 rating

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic.



With a rating of 7.70, Celtic’s Matt O’Riley is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the month. O’Riley was directly involved in a goal in two of his three league outings in November, providing assists in wins over Dundee United and Motherwell, and ranked fourth for key passes (8) and first for big chances created (3) in the Scottish Premiership to cap a fine month.

Central midfield: Mark O’Hara (St. Mirren) – 7.46 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and St Johnstone.



Mark O’Hara scored two of his three league goals for the season in November, netting in meetings with Ross County and St. Johnstone. The St. Mirren midfielder was solid across all areas as he won 11 aerial duels and made five tackles, four key passes and three interceptions to yield a rating of 7.46.

Central midfield: Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) – 7.39 rating

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Kilmarnock.



Jamie McGrath was directly involved in two of Dundee United’s six league goals in November as he scored one and assisted another, both of which came in their 4-0 win over Kilmarnock. In addition, McGrath also chipped in with five dribbles, the second most, four key passes and four tackles to help land a rating of 7.39.

Right wing: Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) – 7.37 rating

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United.



No player scored more league goals than Sead Haksabanovic (3) in the Scottish Premiership in November as the 23-year-old netted in wins over Dundee United and Ross County. Haksabanovic was also a tad unfortunate not to register an assist having made four key passes to secure the right wing spot with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.37.

Striker: Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) – 7.32 rating

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie.



Like Haksabanovic, Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski also struck three times in November, as he went into the World Cup break level on goals with Rangers hitman Antonio Colak at the top of the Scottish Premiership scoring charts. Those three goals came from 11 shots, the third most, as Miovski leads the attack in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the month with a rating of 7.32.

Left wing: Ryan Kent (Rangers) – 7.31 rating

Rounding off the Scottish Premiership team of the month is Rangers winger Ryan Kent. He completed more dribbles (12) than any other player in November and was unfortunate not to add an assist having made five key passes to secure the left wing spot with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.31.

Image:

