Seaman makes ‘realistic’ Bellingham to Arsenal transfer

Arsenal legend David Seaman has weighed in on the prospect of Jude Bellingham moving to the Emirates next summer. The teenager has already impressed in a starting role at the 2022 World Cup, with top clubs from around Europe queueing up to try and sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

Before this season, Arsenal directly competing with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City in the transfer market would have been considered virtually impossible. But Mikel Arteta has finally got an effective tune from his squad in north London, and they’re currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Signing the 19-year-old would be a blockbuster way to solve their depth issue in midfield, while their high-flying status means a big-money move may not be entirely out of the question. Bellingham shone in England’s World Cup opener against Iran last week, scoring his first major tournament goal in an emphatic 6-2 win.

His performance in the goalless draw with USA was more subdued, but Bellingham remains in high demand ahead of an anticipated transfer tug-of-war next summer.

