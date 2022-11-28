Serena Williams teased a return to tennis with an Instagram story

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



It’s been nearly three months since Serena Williams’ fairy-tale finale at the 2022 US Open.

And now, after taking a moment to marinate in her newfound free time since “evolving away from tennis,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion seems to have found the itch to return to the court.

On November 24 — Thanksgiving Day in the United States — Williams shared a photo of a new tennis racket on her Instagram story. She paired the picture with a caption that likely intrigued the millions of fans who followed her illustrious career:

“I’m a little bored.”

That same day, Williams was spotted on the court with her older sister Venus and another active WTA player. Urszula Radwanska, the younger sister of retired Polish tennis star Agnieszka Radwanska, posted an Instagram story of herself posing with the Williams sisters on a court in Jupiter, Florida.

Serena’s seemingly impromptu trip to the hardcourt isn’t the only sign that she may be thinking of finding her way back to high-level tennis competition. She vastly exceeded expectations in Flushing Meadows this summer, besting world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit during a stunning run to the third round of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Williams’ strong form “makes it a little bit harder” to walk away, she said upon bowing out of what was widely expected to be the final tournament of her career.

“I was just getting better with each week,” Williams said at the time. “I know that if I started sooner or played more, then I would still be competing at such a top level.”

Williams serves during her second-round match at the 2022 US Open.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports





“The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there,” she added. “That’s a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing the more you do it, the more you can shine.”

A month and a half later, that “tough feeling” seemed to sink in even deeper. While at a tech conference in San Francisco to promote her venture capital fund — Serena Ventures — Williams insisted that she’s “not retired” and that “the chances [of her return] are very high.”

“I still haven’t really thought about [retirement],” Williams said, per NBC. “But I did wake up the other day and go on the court and [considered] for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition, and it felt really weird.

“It was like the first day of the rest of my life and I’m enjoying it, but I’m still trying to find that balance,” she added.

Williams.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images





That balance may very well include playing under the bright lights whenever she feels inclined to do so. On the court following her 2022 US Open defeat, Williams left open the possibility that she’d reconsider her “evolution” away from tennis.

And during her press conference later that evening, she left fans with good reason to hope:

“I always did love Australia,” Williams said with a smile.

Could we see the GOAT suit up in Melbourne for the Australian Open come January? As Williams said at Arthur Ashe following her final US Open match: “You never know.”