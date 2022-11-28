Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Nelson’s Marriage Sadly Ended With

Shaq and Shaunie welcomed their first child together, a son named Shareef Rashaun, on Jan. 11, 2000. According to People, after a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves a few days later, Shaq told the media, “I don’t talk about my personal life, but yes, I am a proud father.”

Both Shaq and Shaunie already had children from previous relationships before giving birth to Shareef. Shaunie has a son named Myles, while Shaq has a daughter named Taahirah (born on July 19, 1996) with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.