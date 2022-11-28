Shnaider Secures WTA Montevideo Open Title – Tennis TourTalk

MONTEVIDEO/STARNBERG, November 28, 2022

Teenager Diana Shnaider is the new champion of the Montevideo Open. The event is part of the WTA 125 series and is played on outdoor clay courts. The 18-year-old Russian defeated France’s Leolia Jeanjean, seeded tenth and ranked World No. 120, 6-4, 6-4 in the title match on Sunday.

The former World No. 3 on the Juniors Tour claimed her first WTA title in Uruguay. She won the 2021 Wimbledon Championships Girls’ doubles title, partnering Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk, and the 2022 Australian Open Girls’ doubles title alongside US-American Clervie Ngounoue. After starting the year unranked on the Pro Circuit, she captured three trophies on the ITF World Tennis Tour and will now finish 2022 in the top 100.

“It’s unbelievable, I was thinking of finishing in the top 200 but I’m almost into the Grand Slam tournaments for 2023,” Shnaider said.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m in the top 20 in the world. I want to come back next year. I came to this tournament on my own, and the people have been very nice. I felt very comfortable and I want to come back,” she added and sent special greetings to her mother and friends in Moscow as well as to her university classmates in the United States, where she studies and plays college tennis.