Should Rishi Sunak U-turn on onshore wind farms ban? POLL





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly preparing to U-turn by backing calls for more onshore wind farms. Business Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested that the move could be made following a growing rebellion of Conservative MPs. So should Mr Sunak reverse the ban? Vote in our poll.

Mr Shapps said there would be more onshore wind projects approved “where communities are in favour of it”, which would end a de facto block on such projects in place since 2015. Mr Shapps told Sky News: “We already have quite a lot of onshore wind. There will be more over time, particularly where communities are in favour of it, and that is, I think, the key test for onshore wind – giving some benefit to communities locally.” Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are among around 30 Conservative MPs who have backed former levelling-up secretary Simon Clarke’s amendment to the Levelling Up Bill to allow new onshore wind projects in England. Mr Clarke told The Times: “It’s been a terrific weekend in terms of colleagues coming behind something which people widely acknowledge would be the sensible thing to do. “I really hope that in the next few days the Government will find a way to allow this to happen so that we can get on with our collective task of lowering energy bills, looking after the environment and boosting growth.” READ MORE: Sunak urged to U-turn on ‘baffling decision to ban energy goldmine’

Mr Sunak pledged to “scrap plans to relax the ban on onshore wind” during his Tory leadership campaign in July. Yet Downing Street said on Monday morning, November 28, that the Prime Minister was keen to hear from both sides of the debate. His spokesperson said that Mr Sunak believed the focus should be on more offshore wind but was prepared to back down his approach. They said: “We consider amendments as they’re put forward. We discuss with MPs on both sides of the position.” Asked whether the Government was about to U-turn, they said: “You’ll know there are quite detailed rules around onshore wind and what is allowed — it requires developers to consult with communities in advance [of making] a planning application. So I’m not going to predict what might happen in the future. “The Prime Minister has talked at great length about his views on where the focus should be on renewables, where he is talking about building more wind turbines offshore in order to boost energy security and also the importance of ensuring communities support any action the Government takes on renewables. DON’T MISS:

Labour also announced that they were planning to back the amendment on Sunday, November 27, despite believing it “swaps the ban for what is still a highly restrictive planning regime”. Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Rishi Sunak’s weakness means he’s having to be dragged to scrap it by his backbenchers. He should swallow his pride and U-turn now.” He added: “Onshore wind is the cheapest, cleanest energy we have. The Tories’ ban has kept bills high and damaged our energy security.” A vote on the Bill was postponed last week following a separate rebellion over housing targets. Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove hopes to bring the Bill back to the Commons before Christmas. So what do YOU think? Should Rishi Sunak U-turn on onshore wind farms ban? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comment section below.





