Social media companies to face ‘severe punishments’ over minimum

Social media firms are set to be forced to introduce minimum age checks on their platforms as part of the Government’s Online Safety Bill, according to reports. Tech giants could face “severe punishments” including multimillion pound fines if they fail to stop underage children using their sites, the Culture Secretary has said.

Although social media sites usually stipulate that children need to be 13 in order to use their sites this is purely based on a “self-declaration” age check that can easily be bypassed.

According to an investigation by communications regulator Ofcom conducted last month, a third of children had faked their age claiming to be over 18 when asked to verify their age by social media websites.

A new amendment to the Online Safety Bill will require social media firms to inform parents about how they will enforce minimum age requirements.

Firms will also be required to publish risk assessments in relation to potential harm to children.