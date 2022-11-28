Sonos speakers £200 cheaper today but there’s a hidden deal to





It’s incredibly rare that you’ll get a discount on Sonos speakers but the US audio firm has just unleashed its big Sonos Black Friday sale and there are some epic bargains to be bagged. Head to the Sonos website and you’ll find savings of up to £200 available including money off the magnificent Sonos Arc soundbar and ultra-portable Sonos Roam which is small enough to pop in your bag.

All of the deals will be available until November 28 but there is one more hidden discount that has now launched today. Sonos has confirmed that for one day only it has slashed the cost of its battery-powered Sonos Move speaker with this deal going live today, Cyber Monday, November 28. If you weren’t already aware, the Sonos Move offers big sound in a speaker that’s small enough to move around your home. There’s even an in-built carry handle to make it easier to take outside and it’s IP56 weather-resistant – so it should survive everything the British weather has to throw at it. Other features include a drop-proof design, 11-hour battery life and it features clever Automatic Trueplay technology which matches the sound to your surroundings. Finally, there is both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity so it will link to all your other Sonos devices or can simply be used via a direct link to a smartphone or tablet. Right now the Sonos Move costs £399 but the hidden discount, which goes live on Monday, slashes this price to just £319 – saving £80. If you want to know more about the Sonos sale and all of the discounts we’ve got full details below.

SONOS ROAM SL

PRICE: £119 – SAVE £40

INCLUDES: The Sonos Roam SL is a portable device that features a rechargeable battery. It links to your other Sonos speakers at home but can then be used on its own when heading out thanks to a Bluetooth connection.

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS ROAM

PRICE: £139 – SAVE £30

INCLUDES: The Sonos Roam gets all of the features found on the SL but also includes voice controls and full access to Alexa and Google Assistant.

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos Roam review

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS ONE

PRICE: £159 – SAVE £50

INCLUDES: This is probably the most popular Sonos speaker of them all with the One offering solid sound at a very affordable price. This device also now includes full smart assistant support and there’s also Apple AirPlay for quickly linking to the iPhone.

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos One review

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS BEAM (Gen 2)

PRICE: £349 – SAVE £100

INCLUDES: Despite its compact size the Beam soundbar packs quite a punch. Owners also get Dolby Atmos technology and it provides panoramic sound and crystal clear dialogue for shows, movies, and games

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos Beam review

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS MOVE

PRICE: £319 – SAVE £80 (only available on Monday November 28)

INCLUDES: This portable powerhouse features an internal battery which offers around 11 hours of playback without needing a plug. There’s also impressive sound, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections plus clever Automatic Trueplay technology.

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos Move review

SEE THE DEAL HERE SONOS ARC

PRICE: £699 – SAVE £200

INCLUDES: If you want the best Sonos soundbar for room-filling audio then the Arc is a top-notch speaker. This huge device includes eleven Class-D digital amplifiers, three tweeters and eight elliptical woofers which make sound hit your ears from all directions.

Want to know more about this device? Read our full Sonos Arc review

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Want to know more about all the best upcoming deals? Read our in-depth guide to the best Black Friday deals with early deals, top tips and how to spot a bargain. What is Black Friday? Black Friday was started in the United States as a way for retailers to drum-up extra sales ahead of the holidays. The one-day sales event would see millions of people queue up outside high street shops to secure the best Black Friday deals, dubbed “doorbusters”. Held on the first Friday after the Thanksgiving celebrations, Black Friday is no longer confined to the shores of the United States – it has become a global phenomenon.

Like Loading...