Sophie Wessex is glamorous in gold as she steps out today

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked chic as ever at her latest engagement as she attended the 2022 international conference for The Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.
Sophie stunned in a chic gold blouse which appeared to be in satin.
She left the first few buttons undone for a more casual, informal look.
However, the royal did pair this with a smart grey blazer to add a professional layer to the look.
She also wore a pair of grey trousers, which appeared to match the blazer.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle: Why clothes may not ‘look as good as they could’
The loose satin blouse and the more structured blazer meant for a juxtaposed, yet fashionable look.
She wore the jacket unbuttoned, however, which showed off the fabulous gold.
As for accessories, Sophie opted for a huge statement handbag in the same colour as her blouse.
She held the bag as a clutch, however it also boasted a thin gold strap.
DON’T MISS…
The stylish royal accessorised with her Zadie 85 clay Suede Ankle Boots in camel.
To match, she carried her Noe Bag in Military green by Sophie Habsburg, which was complete with camel hoops attaching the straps to the purse.
For the chilly day in London, Sophie opted for a thick scarf. This was the Julianne Wool Scarf from Joules, black with bird patterns.
Unsurprisingly, royals fans loved her latest look. @volateascendere stated: “She looks very chic! I love her outfit.”
Source link