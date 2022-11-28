Sophie Wessex is glamorous in gold as she steps out today

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked chic as ever at her latest engagement as she attended the 2022 international conference for The Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.

Sophie stunned in a chic gold blouse which appeared to be in satin.

She left the first few buttons undone for a more casual, informal look.

However, the royal did pair this with a smart grey blazer to add a professional layer to the look.

She also wore a pair of grey trousers, which appeared to match the blazer.

