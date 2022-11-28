SpaceX CEO Elon Musk supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in

SpaceX head and most divorced man alive Elon Musk once again threw his support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 presidential run.

The billionaire took a break from crashing rocket junk into the moon and Twitter into the Earth to support the candidacy of DeSantis should the governor opt to run for president of the United States.

The latest endorsement was part of Elon’s strange penchant for replying directly to MAGA and alt-right accounts since buying Twitter for $44 billion earlier this year . He was asked by Twitter user Proud Elephant if he would support DeSantis and responded with a simple “yes.”

Musk has vocally supported DeSantis before, widely viewed to be former president Donald Trump’s most serious challenger for the 2024 nomination. A previous vote of confidence in the governor led Trump to call Musk a “bullshit artist” who makes “driverless cars that crash” and “rocketships to nowhere.”

Since buying Twitter, Musk has made a turn toward the right-wing grift of “free speech warrior,” claiming a non-existent persecution on thoughts that protect the powerful. Musk has spent much of his time decrying a woke mob set to cancel him, in spite of his status as the near-richest man on the planet, a position he reached by inventing nothing and overpromising on government-funded projects. The push to paint himself as a conservative being derided by the media elite for his views began just before credible allegations of sexual harassment against Musk surfaced.

DeSantis has not announced a run for president. He has, however, racked up right-wing endorsements that would rankle Musk. Infowars’ Alex Jones threw in behind DeSantis’ campaign. Though Musk has said he would reinstate alt-right and conspiratorial accounts that were suspended under Twitter’s terms of service, he drew the line at Jones. Musk noted that Jones profited immensely off pushing the theory that the Sandy Hook school shooting never happened.

Jones defamed the parents who had lost children in as actors and liars and has been ordered by a judge to pay over $1 billion in damages to those families.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk said on Twitter, in a story countered by his ex-wife. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”