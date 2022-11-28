Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa provokes Toshu against Kinjal,

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj’s post-marriage life. Currently the show revolves around Pakhi stirring up drama.

Previously, Toshu decides to work with Kinjal in the office.

This means that Kinjal will be his boss and will make Toshu follow her orders.

When Baa hears this, she finds it unacceptable and wants to stop this from happening.

Baa cannot bear to see Toshu and Kinjal working together as she thinks that it will bring conflicts between them.

However, Baapuji and Kavya are happy with Toshu’s decision.

They encourage the couple to go ahead with this step, showering the best wishes on them.

But Baa is adamant to bring this to an end and so she provokes Toshu against Kinjal.

So, Baa tries to fuel Toshu’s pride after which he denies being an employee to Kinjal.

Will Toshu come back to his senses and work for Kinjal?

