Strictly Come Dancing shake-up as Sunday show moved

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

A source told The Sun that bosses have had to pull out all the stops to ensure they keep the production on schedule.

“Obviously it’s a real blow to have Kym knocked out this week and then the crew members started falling sick too. The bosses have been praying all week no one else tests positive.

“While the celebrities and dancers are the main focus, losing members of the production crew also has the potential to cause huge problems.

“Strictly runs as a well-oiled machine, but is able to do that because of the crew, who have to be on their A-game for pretty much the whole series.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs Friday from 8pm on BBC One.