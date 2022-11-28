Strictly ‘fix’ row erupts as Fleur East lands in dance-off again

Last Sunday saw former X Factor star Fleur East and comedian Ellie Taylor go head-to-head to try and impress the judges after landing in the dance-off against one another. Despite impressive efforts from both, it was Fleur who sailed through to the next week. However, as this is the third time Fleur has had to re-do her performance to stay in the competition, viewers have been left outraged.
With the final of the BBC dance show right around the corner, the competition is amping up as the remaining stars do all they can to impress the public.
Last Saturday, the six celebrities took to the dancefloor to try and earn a spot in next week’s quarter-final.
Despite scoring an impressive 35 out of a possible 40, Fleur and her professional partner Vito Coppola found themselves in the bottom two for the third time this series.
However, when it was revealed the former X-Factor star was at risk of going home once again, viewers were less than pleased.
In the end, the judges decided to save Fleur as head judge Shirley Ballas commented that despite both celebrities dancing exceptionally it came down to technical qualities.
Despite the 35-year-old finding herself in the bottom two on a few occasions, she’s the only contestant that has been given the first perfect score of the series.
During the Blackpool spectacular week, Fleur and Vito were given 40 by the four judges after their couple’s choice to a Destiny’s Child megamix.
However, they seemed to drop slightly lower last weekend, putting them third on the current leaderboard alongside Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.
