Taiwan cloud computing service provider ServerZoo to enter US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — ServerZoo, a colocation and cloud computing service provider in Taiwan founded in 2003, announced that it will be expanding into the U.S. market as it welcomes its 20th anniversary in 2023.

In an interview, the company’s founder and CEO Chang Ching-hao (張景皓) said ServerZoo has always been one of Taiwan’s most internationalized cloud computing companies with facilities and staff in the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan as well as partners in Hong Kong and Europe. In the U.S., the company will re-brand as “Hay Access” in the hopes that its services will become as fundamental and accessible as hay is in life.

Chang said that Hay Access will still be in the cloud computing business in the U.S. with a focus on CDN and VPN services. He estimated that the company will invest at least US$1.5 million.

He plans to keep Hay Access’ customer service team in Taiwan and hire local technicians and salespeople in the U.S, where it has made a deal to use Equinix facilities. “The company hopes that in five years, it will have 10 employees in the U.S. and reach an annual revenue of US$5.2 million,” Chang said.

According to him, Hay Access will enjoy the full advantage of its established position in Taiwan, which offers lower costs, high-quality talent, and Asian market insights. He observed that large cloud computing operators in the U.S. tend to set their prices too high for bandwidth in Asia, while ServerZoo, thanks to the many years of partnership with Japan’s KDDI Telehouse data center and Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom (Hinet), have access to rare specifications and prices.

“Taiwan is very competitive and has strengths in many aspects, including what I mentioned just now about cost advantages and talent quality,” he said. “Having spent a lot of time abroad, I know from experience that Taiwanese’ attention to detail, technological training, multitasking skills, and sense of responsibility are definitely in the top leagues.”

Chang added, “Google’s decision to build its third data center in Taiwan shows that the country is definitely seen as an internet hub in Asia. With all these strengths, it is a great time for ServerZoo to take on the world’s challenges, starting from the U.S.”



The company’s overseas office locations are marked in pink dots (ServerZoo photo).