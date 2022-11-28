Tennis: Almost 100 prize money millionaires in 2022

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek topped the prize money lists in 2022, with a combined total of 97 players earning more than $1 million.

In all, 58 men and 39 women earned at least $1 million in singles and doubles combined.

Djokovic finished top of the men’s list with $9,934,582, helped by his seventh Wimbledon title, which yielded £2 million (around $2.4 million) and in particular, by his record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title, which brought him a tennis record prize of $4,740,300.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz is second in the list with $7,655,130, thanks in large part to his US Open triumph, while Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open titles, is third with $7,442,076.

ATP Tour top prize money earners in 2022:

Novak Djokovic: $9,934,582

Carlos Alcaraz: $7,655,130

Rafael Nadal: $7,442,076

Casper Ruud: $6,942,316

Stefanos Tsitsipas: $5,648,416

Djokovic’s total for 2022 took his overall career prize money total to $164,691,308, more than $30 million more than the next best, Rafael Nadal, and the recently-retired Roger Federer.

Swiatek earns almost double the next best on WTA Tour

Winning two Grand Slam titles will always yield a nice return so it’s no surprise that Iga Swiatek should be top of the list on the WTA Tour in 2022.

But the Pole’s six other titles also meant that her total of $9,875,525 was also more than double that of the second-placed woman, Ons Jabeur, who earned $4,997,069, thanks in large part to reaching two Grand Slam finals.

Caroline Garcia is third on the list with $3,729,317 on the back of her win at the WTA Finals. Kai Kanepi was No 39 on the list.

WTA top prize money earners in 2022:

Iga Swiatek: $9,875,525

Ons Jabeur: $4,997,069

Caroline Garcia: $3,729,317

Elena Rybakina: $3,613,440

Jessica Pegula: $3,611,716

Four doubles pairs made $1 million in doubles alone

Four doubles pairs made $1 million from doubles alone.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salsibury, who won the season-ending ATP Finals, topped the list, ahead of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, and Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic. Mektic was No 58 on the men’s list.

Only one women’s pair made more than $1 million in doubles alone – Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova – but Krejcikova had the unique distinction of earning more than $1 million in singles as well.