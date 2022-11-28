Tennis star Emma Raducanu to collect her MBE

File photo dated 11-09-2021 of Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu holds the trophy as she celebrates winning the women’s singles final on day twelve of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows in 2021

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is to collect her MBE on Tuesday.

She was awarded the honour after an incredible US Open victory in 2021, making her the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977, and the first qualifier of any nationality to do so.

The victory over Canadian – and fellow teenager – Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 at Flushing Meadows came when she was just 18 years old.

Emma Raducanu was the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 (PA)

She is due to collect her award, given for services to tennis, at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Isaac Julien, the Turner prize-nominated artist and filmmaker, is also set to collect his knighthood for services to diversity and inclusion in art.