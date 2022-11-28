Tesco hack to use trolley without £1 coin leaves shoppers in awe





As more places begin accepting contactless payments, many people find themselves with little to no cash on them, however, there are times when cash is essential. This is particularly true at the supermarket when trying to retrieve a trolley.

Most supermarket trolleys require a £1 coin as a deposit to release them. This must be slotted into the release slot, which will then free the shopping trolley from being locked in place. For people who don’t regularly carry cash, this can result in a desperate scramble to find a £1 coin amid any loose change they might have laying around in their wallet. However, TikTok mum Tasha shared a hack she was shown by a fellow shopper that has been described as “fabulous” by viewers. Tasha said: “When some lady show you this at Tesco. How am I only just learning this?” READ MORE: Inside Princess Anne’s adorable relationship with her grandchildren

Tasha’s savvy shopping trolley hack has been “liked” 68.4k times and has amassed 357 comments from viewers. However, while some viewers were amazed by the trick, others said it hadn’t worked so well for them. Buddy’s Mam said: “I’ve done it, no problem.” Another user posting under the name Bugatti said: “This is old now. [I’ve] been doing it for a long time.” [SIC] Karla added: “Don’t do this. It makes the trolleys unusable and they have to be sent back.” Though some users claimed to be long-time fans of the hack, an anonymous user said: “I tried this and my 40p got stuck.” Other users pointed out a further issue.

Kelly Reid said: “Sorry but if I haven’t got one £1 coin how do you think I’m gonna have two 20ps?” A good alternative to the hack is to try and use a trolley token. These round devices are shaped like a £1 coin with the same thickness and can be used to release trolleys even if you never carry cash. Some users also recommended using a can ring pull, which can be slotted into the trolley in the same way as a £1 coin. AJ Fox commented: “The key of the tin cold beef or cold ham works. My wee ma uses hers.” [SIC]

