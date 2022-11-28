The Beatles’ favourite Beatles albums – Can you guess what they

George Harrison – Rubber Soul (1965)

The quiet Beatle favoured Rubber Soul of the Beatles’ albums, according to the book This Bird Has Flown: The Enduring Beauty of Rubber Soul, Fifty Years On.

During the 1990s, George said: “Rubber Soul was my favourite album, even at that time. I think that it was the best one we made; we certainly knew we were making a good album. We did spend a bit more time on it and tried new things. But the most important thing about it was that we were suddenly hearing sounds that we weren’t able to hear before. Also, we were being more influenced by other people’s music and everything was blossoming at that time; including us, because we were still growing.”

