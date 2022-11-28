Do you have the equipment for the best Genshin Impact Ayato build? Now’s the time to start thinking about the best Ayato build in preparation for his banner rerun in the Genshin Impact 3.3 update.

Ayato is Ayaka’s older brother and head of the Kamisto Clan, as well as the Yashiro Commissioner. If you haven’t collected all of Ayato’s ascension materials just yet, you’ll want to focus on ascending this character to get the most from his abilities. Here are the artifact sets and weapon choices to get the most from Ayato, as well as the best party comp and a free-to-play option for players looking for a cheaper alternative.

Genshin Impact Ayato DPS build

Weapon: Haran Geppaku Futsu

Haran Geppaku Futsu Artifact: Echoes of an Offering

The best artifact set for Ayato is the Echoes of an Offering, a four-piece set designed for Ayato’s quick attacks. The full set optimises his elemental skill by adding +18 attack and increasing normal attack damage by 70% triggered by Valley Rite.

Alternatively, you could opt for the four-piece Heart of Depth set to increase Ayato’s Hydro damage bonus, while increasing his normal and charged attack by 30% for 15 seconds whenever the Elemental Skill is used.

The Haran Geppaku Futsu is Ayato’s best weapon as it complements his role as the main DPS by providing elemental damage bonus and skills stacks.

If, however, you can’t get your hands on this new Genshin Impact weapon, then Mistsplitter Reforged is a fine choice that stacks with Ayato’s Elemental Skill and makes a good pairing with Heart of Depth. The Black Sword is another worthy option, as it increases damage dealt by normal and charged attacks, complementing Ayato’s pace.

Genshin Impact Ayato team comp

If you want to use Ayato as the main DPS, then pair him with characters like Yun-Jin, Yoimiya, or Hu-Tao for burst vaporise attacks. Or for a Pyro party Bennet and Xiangling are strong options. If, however, you’re after a freeze comp; Ganyu, Mona, and Ayaka are the best picks here – although this team lacks a healer, Mona can be swapped for Diona to provide shield and support to the rest of the team.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Genshin Impact Ayato build. Check out the best Yun Jin build and best Venti build in time for the upcoming banner. If you’re looking for more free PC games like Genshin Impact, don’t forget to check out our amazing list.