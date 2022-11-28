If you want to prepare the best Genshin Impact Scaramouche build for this upcoming five-star Anemo character, here are our picks of weapons and artifacts.

Scaramouche, also known as The Wanderer, is a Catalyst user and main DPS in your Genshin Impact team. Here’s everything we know about Scaramouche’s banner and where you can find Scaramouche’s ascension materials to prepare for his release in the 3.3 update.

Genshin Impact Scaramouche DPS build

Scaramouche’s elemental skill increases damage output and launches him into the air as he hovers above the action dealing damage, making his normal attacks very deadly. His burst deals AoE Anemo damage to those below him, unleashing five devastating elemental bursts in quick succession. This build makes the most of Scaramouche’s speed, focusing on his elemental skill and firing up the damage of his normal attacks.

The best Genshin Impact Scaramouche build is:

Weapon: Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Artifacts: Desert Pavilion Chronicle

There are a few weapon options for Scaramouche, including his signature weapon Tulaytullah’s Remembrance, a five-star Catalyst that increases critical and attack damage. Another option is Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds which increases movement speed by 10% and elemental damage bonus by 8% every four seconds, with a max of four stacks. Solar Pearl is also a good four-star option, increasing critical rate and normal attack damage.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

For the artifact set, there are a few options depending on your team comp, but we’ve gone for the four-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle for increased attack, Anemo damage, and boosted crit rate and damage. The two-piece set increases Anemo damage bonus by 15%, while the four-piece increases normal attack speed by 10% while normal, charged, and plunging attack damage increases by 40% for 15 seconds.

Now you’re ready with the best Genshin Impact Scaramouche build, here’s what to expect from another new Genshin Impact character, Faruzan, and where we could place them on our Genshin Impact tier list of ranked characters. Be sure to get the latest Genshin Impact codes also for free primogems ahead of the next update.