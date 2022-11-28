Categories
The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: November 28, 2022


This week marks a busy one for Netflix
, as several new movies and TV shows will be added to the streaming service’s digital library each day. And today is no exception, as there is one new option available for subscribers.

So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.

If you’d like some recommendations about the best new movies and shows on all the other major streaming outlets this past weekend, check out my list here.

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

As Hope Springs gets ready to celebrate the holidays, Teddy uses his toys to take away all the festive cheer, unless the Action Pack can stop him.

Every new movie and show added to Netflix this past week

  • LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 (November 22)
  • Our Universe: Season 1 (November 22)
  • Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (November 22)
  • The Boxtrolls (November 23)
  • Blood, Sex & Royalty (November 23)
  • Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (November 23)
  • Lesson Plan (November 23)
  • The Swimmers (November 23)
  • Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (November 23)
  • The Unbroken Voice: Season 1 (November 23)
  • Wednesday: Season 1 (November 23)
  • Who’s a Good Boy? (November 23)
  • First Love: Season 1 (November 24)
  • The Noel Diary (November 24)
  • Southpaw (November 24)
  • Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (November 24)
  • The Vanishing (November 24)
  • Blood & Water: Season 3 (November 25)
  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (November 25)
  • Khakee: The Bihar Chapter: Season 1 (November 25)
  • The Action Pack Saves Christmas (November 28)



