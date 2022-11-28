The Blacklist fans call for former baddie to return in season 10

As fans await the return of The Blacklist, they can expect the rest of the task force to make their comeback to screens.

This also includes Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) and a potential appearance from Cynthia Panabaker (Dierdre Lovejoy).

As well as Chris L McKenna, season 10 will welcome newcomer Anya Banerjee who will star as Siya Malik.

Fans could be in for some tense scenes as she is the daughter of the late Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra) who was killed in season one.

The Blacklist season 10 premieres on NBC in the USA on February 26. A UK release date is yet to be announced.