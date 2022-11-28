The Concert For George Returns To The Big Screen For One Day

Tomorrow (11/29) is the 21st anniversary of George Harrison’s passing, and the 20th anniversary of the benefit concert held in his honor at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and now George, Beatles and Traveling Wilburys fans around the world will get to see The Concert For George on the big screen one more time, for one day only.

The concert was organized by Olivia and Dhani Harrison, with Eric Clapton serving as the night’s musical director, and featured a gathering of some of George’s closest friends and musical associates paying tribute and playing his wonderful songs to an appreciative, sold out Royal Albert Hall crowd. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Billy Preston and a few Monty Python members took to the stage to lovingly play George’s music, and the sight of Dhani standing on that stage playing, while a huge photo of his Dad hung behind him, was so touching.

The accompanying soundtrack album and film came out in 2003 and now, you’ll have another chance to see that beautiful concert on the big screen. The only thing is, it’s tomorrow, and it’s for just one day only. I remember hosting a screening at the Neshaminy movie theater complex, and hanging with all the Beatles fans watching the movie, and I’m so happy it’s getting the big screen treatment one more time.

Thankfully there are hundreds of theaters around the world where you can see The Concert For George. Find out more information, and purchase tickets for this special event, here.

