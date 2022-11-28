The Home Depot to enter Web3; files 24 trademark applications

The Home Depot, an American multinational home improvement retailer, has stepped into the emerging Web3 space. According to the tweet made by Mike Kondoudis, The Home Depot has filed 24 applications covering its logo, name, and trademarks to incorporate into the massive Metaverse and NFT territory.

The trademarks were reportedly filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Nov 17th. Some trademarks include Husky, Lifeproof, and Hampton Bay, covering virtual goods, online retail stores, and NFTs. As per the applications, The company aims to provide the following:-

Home furnishing items to use in the virtual world

Software application to visualize home improvement projects

NFTs

Educational services by providing self-build projects in virtual and expanded reality environments

Virtual medium allowing users to create virtual projects for home improvement

Observing the successful projects like The Sandbox and Decentraland, the applications in Web3 for retailers like The Home Depot are advantageous for making money. With the help of this current move, The Home Depot will likely offer entertainment, NFTs, home improvement, and virtual avatars in the Metaverse.