The Weeknd announces 2023 tour – and tickets are out this week





The Weeknd has just announced an incredible follow-up to his massively successful North American Tour. The American artist will be hitting stages across Europe and the UK in the summer of 2023. The After Hours Til Dawn tour will kick off on June 10 in the UK and will run until August 10 when it will come to an end in Estonia. Tickets come out later this week, and fans should act fast if they want to get involved.

When do The Weeknd tickets come out? Tickets for The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour come out on Friday, December 2, 202, at 12pm. Fans will be able to buy tickets at Live Nation, Ticketmaster and other retailers. Some Weeknd fans may be able to register for early tickets, however. Fans who purchased tickets to the 2022 After Hours Arena Tour can register for presale tickets. Presale codes for The Weeknd’s 2023 tour will likely be sent out early, with further information due to be released later this week. Buy The Weeknd tickets here.

Scroll down for a full list of The Weeknd tour dates and locations. The Weeknd will be playing throughout the UK and Europe, with stop-offs in some major cities. After kicking off his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, he will later return to the UK He will later arrive in London to play at the London Stadium (the ex-Olympic stadium), to a staggering 66,000 people. The Weeknd will also hit many other cities and countries including Amsterdam, Mexico City, Stockholm, and Norway, to name just a few. Buy The Weeknd tickets here.

The Weeknd’s European tour follows his completely sold-out North American tour from earlier this year. The stadium tour broke attendance records and grossed more than $130 million. It wasn’t all done for profit, however. The North American leg of the tour made more than $5 million for The Weeknd’s chosen charity, The XO Humanitarian Fund. This effort provides food to “assist families and communities on the frontlines of hunger, in countries like Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen and now Ukraine”. Buy The Weeknd tickets here. Scroll down for a full list of The Weeknd tour dates and locations.

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn European Tour 2023 JUNE 2023 Saturday 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium Wednesday 14 – Horsens, Denmark – Nordstern Arena Saturday 17 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena Tuesday 20 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena Saturday 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA Wednesday 28 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park JULY 2023 Sunday 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion Tuesday 4 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena Friday 7 – London, UK– London Stadium Tuesday 11 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium Friday 14 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park Tuesday 18 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano Thursday 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Saturday 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera Wednesday 26 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo La Maura Saturday 29 – Paris, France – Stade de France AUGUST 2023 Tuesday 1 – Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique Friday 4 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion Sunday 6 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport Wednesday 9 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy Saturday 12 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds