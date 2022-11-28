The White Lotus star explains reason for huge Quentin and Jack

Fans of HBO’s hit drama The White Lotus are only five episodes into season two and have already been met with a jaw-dropping twist. Thankfully, actress Haley Lu Richardson unveiled the truth behind the shock ending.

After first premiering in 2021, The White Lotus quickly gained acclaim from fans and critics for its thought-provoking yet quirky storyline.

Season two made its highly anticipated return in October and with an all-new location, the beloved characters returned to find themselves in the midst of more havoc.

The drama kicked off at the Sicilian branch of the hotel chain with Jennifer Coolidge returning to reprise her lead role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt.

Alongside a host of new characters, Jon Gries also made his comeback as Greg Hunt to link both seasons together.

