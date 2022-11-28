Categories
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township


IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) – A third defendant in the assault that took place in Norway Township on April 1 has pled no contest.

Katherine Puma is one of six adults charged in connection to an assault against Trentin McWilliams. She pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court Monday

She is the third defendant to enter a no contest plea, after Regan Passamani and John Zanon. A sentencing date has been set for Jan. 12. Updates about Puma’s sentencing will be posted here.

