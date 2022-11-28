Tiger Woods announces his withdrawal from the Hero World







Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge due to a foot injury

The 46-year-old, who hosts the event, had been part of a star-studded field at the Albany, featuring eight of the world’s top 11 and three of this year’s four men’s major winners, but confirmed his withdrawal on Monday via social media.

European Ryder Cup hopeful Sepp Straka, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the Honda Classic in February this year, takes Woods’ place.

“In preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods said in a statement.

“After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties.

“My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championships.”

Woods is a five-time winner in the Bahamas but has not featured in his own event since 2019, with the 2020 contest cancelled due to Covid-19 before he had to sit out last year’s contest as he continued to recover from career-threatening leg injuries from last February’s car crash.

Paul McGinley reflects on the legacy Tiger Woods will leave to golf.

The former world No 1 has only made three starts this year, finishing 47th at The Masters and withdrawing after his third round at the PGA Championship before missing the cut at The 150th Open in July. Woods’ limited playing schedule in recent years has dropped him to world No 1,277.

The Match is scheduled for December 10, with Woods and world No 1 Rory McIlroy due to team up to play Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

That is followed by the PNC Championship on December 17 and 18, where Woods is set to be joined by his son Charlie. The pair finished as runners-up in the 2021 edition of the 36-hole scramble event.

