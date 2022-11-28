TikTok Star Remi Bader Shares Rare Insight on Her New

Overall, the 27-year-old said that when she prioritizes her mental health she’s able to stay in the right headspace.

“If the internet is making me feel a certain way, then I’ll give myself the breaks I need,” she noted. “Lately, I’ve been dealing more on that side of things. I’m confident with what I’m doing, what I’m promoting, what I’m saying, what I believe in. Whatever people say, I just tune it out.”

And Remi told E! News she’s a firm believer that you shouldn’t have to change who you are for anyone. She doesn’t just preach about it, either, but puts it into practice, pointing out that she and her boyfriend have stayed true to themselves.

“We both have our own sense of style,” she put it simply. “His hasn’t changed and mine hasn’t changed, but we definitely match each other’s energy.”