by IndustryTrends November 28, 2022

The demand for IIT-Approved Data Science Certifications is huge in this competitive world

Every day, more and more people choose to enter the profession of Data Science due to its allure and the promise of high salaries. This brings up the demand for IIT-Approved Data Science Certifications.

It brings a strong, reliable portfolio that may help you acquire the job you want. Although you don’t need a degree or certification to work in data science, having one may help you stand out from the competition when you apply for jobs, and if you are with Data Science certifications from IIT that would be a plus which is highly preferred.

Let us know the top 10 IIT-Approved Data Science Certifications to Gain in 2023 that are in high demand –

1. Advanced certification in Data Science and AI by IIT-Madras

You can learn all the fundamental and advanced level skills required in the fields of data science, machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence by enrolling in this online course, which is being taught by faculty from IIT Madras.

2. Certificate Program in Machine Learning & AI with Python by IIT-Bombay

Participants in this six-month program will be able to use ML and AI for automation, better decision-making, and competitive advantage thanks to live online sessions led by eminent IIT Bombay faculty and industry specialists.

3. Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning by IIT-Delhi

It will help you become industry-ready with an in-depth understanding of in-demand data science and machine learning tools and techniques with Python.

4. Specialization certificate in Data Science by IIT-Kanpur

Building on the success of the Data Scientist course, this Specialization will present essential R programming ideas that place a stronger emphasis on hands-on training than on theoretical learning, utilizing the R programming language to work with real-world datasets and perform data analysis.

5. Applied linear algebra in artificial intelligence and machine learning by IIT-Kharagpur

It is a free online course offered by IIT Kharagpur that can be finished in 12 weeks. Students with knowledge of engineering mathematics and some exposure to linear algebra would be most suited for the course.

6. Advanced Professional Certification Program in Data Science & Machine Learning (Online) – IIT Guwahati

Learn the secrets of data science and machine learning architecture to modernize tomorrow’s businesses with clever methods and tools. Utilize the favored tools and methods to support tactical and strategic actions by pursuing an Advanced Professional Certification Program in Data Science & Machine Learning from IIT Guwahati.

7. Professional Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science by IIT- Palakkad

This program is designed for individuals interested in pursuing a career in data science with a focus on improving the participant’s skills in Python, the top programming language in the world, and data engineering.

8. Advanced Programme in Data Sciences by IIT-Calcutta

In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in demand for qualified data scientists. This program’s goal is to familiarise participants with the various tools and methods for handling, managing, analyzing, and interpreting data.

9. Executive program in Data Science by IIT-Bangalore

With this certification, one can able to learn Predictive Analytics using Python, Machine Learning, Data Visualization, Big Data, and Natural Language Processing.

10. Executive PG Certificate Program in Data Science by IIT Roorkee

This online course is part of the Executive PG Certificate Program in Data Science. Some of the newest and most popular technologies are covered in this course. You can start a career in data science with the help of this course’s cutting-edge material.

Conclusion – These are the top most advanced certifications that can be done in Data Science in 2023 to gain good knowledge and pay in the future as these are the most demanding by most companies.