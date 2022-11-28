Top 10 Ski Destinations with Pet-friendly Accommodation in the US

NewToSki.com is reader supported. We may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Each year, growing numbers of skiers decide to take their pets on vacation. The cost and the guilt of putting their prized pet in a boarding kennel are too much. So, what are the best options for pets?

Many ski accommodations now accept pets, but you need to thoroughly research beforehand to find out the regulations at your chosen accommodation, as most establishments will only accept well-behaved dogs.

Pets are super skilled at getting under our skin. They start out innocently as an extra member of the family, but before you know it, they’ll be shoving you out of bed if you let them. Unlike most humans, their love is unconditional, so we form an extra strong bond with them.

What Are Some Of The Factors I Need To Think About?

What are the regulations for keeping your pet in the room?

Where can your pet go without a leash and where is one needed?

Are there facilities for washing your pet if it gets dirty?

Is there a nearby vet?

Is daycare available? when you need to go out for the day

Do you need a crate? Necessary in some accommodation

Where Can You Take Your Pet To The Mountain?

Key Takeaway: It’s not practical to take your pet on the slopes, as they may cause a hazard for other skiers and, of course, for themselves.

However, most resorts are open to pets being taken on snowshoeing and cross-country trails, so long as they are well-behaved. Owners are also asked to clean up after their dogs both on the accommodation grounds and on trails.

1. Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, Beaver Creek, CO

Located in Bachelor Gulch, the Ritz-Carlton offers to pamper guests and pets alike. The rooms have scenic river or mountain views, marble bathrooms, and Egyptian cotton sheets.

The nearby ski resort of Beaver Creek offers plenty of thrills with 150 km of slopes and 25 km of trails. Most of the slopes are situated between 2255 and 3488 m, ensuring great snow through the season.

Pets

Pets are welcome at the Ritz-Carlton, where there is no weight limit and up to 2 pets may occupy any guest room or suite at the same time. There is a charge of $30 per night, along with a $150 non-refundable pet cleaning fee per booking.

There is an outside dog care provider, Wanderlust Dog Ranch, where your pet can attend Dog Day Camp and mix with other dogs as well as overnight boarding, grooming, and transportation.

Owner, Jason Hershman, strives to create a safe, clean, loving environment for your pet.

2. Emerson Resort & Spa, Mount Temper, NY

Built-in the style of Adirondack Lodges, Emerson Resort, and Spa seeks to reflect the beauty of the local Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley. There is plenty to write home about with the individuality of the Woodnotes Grille restaurant or the award-winning spa.

The nearby Catskill Mountains are home to Belleayre and Hunter Mountains, as well as plenty of cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. Both ski hills provide rentals and lessons, while Hunter Mountain even has a 1000ft snow tubing park with a carpet lift.

Nearby, Plattekill Mountain also offers further skiing opportunities and cross-country trails for pets.

Pets

The Emerson Resort & Spa has dedicated pet-friendly rooms in both the Inn and the Lodge. The per-night fee per dog is $60 and owners are asked to provide proof of rabies and distemper vaccinations. Guests are not allowed to leave their pets unattended alone in their rooms. Guests may be subject to an additional $250 cleaning fee if the room needs extra cleaning.

3. Savage River Lodge, Frostburg, MD

In the Allegheny Mountains on the eastern slope of Big Savage Mountain, Savage River Lodge is surrounded by more than 700 acres of forest, where it can offer privacy and relaxation in the heart of Maryland or the icebox of Maryland during winter.

From mid-November through March there are plenty of snowshoeing and cross-country trails to take advantage of with your pets. If that all sounds too energetic there’s the huge fireplace at the Lodge, where you can enjoy a drink and watch the firelight.

For accommodation, there is a choice of 30-ft diameter yurts with their own private deck, sitting room, and king-sized beds with luxury linen. If the comfort of a log cabin with a gas log fireplace is more appealing these are an option too.

Pets

Pets are required to be on a leash while around Savage River Lodge and the Park trails, and they are welcome everywhere except inside the Lodge building and the porches. Pets are offered a daily gourmet treat as part of their package.

Pets can stay in your individual cabin, but you are asked not to wash your pet in the tub. Instead, there is a dog wash station inside the Lodge. Cabins are provided with dog towels for cleaning after walks. Pets are not allowed on beds or furniture.

Yappy Hour is a daily ritual around the bonfire pit, where guests can relax with a drink, while the pooches get to know each other. Guests will be asked to provide proof of vet-recommended vaccinations and flea/tick treatments.

4. Snow King Resort, Jackson, WY

With great connections, Snow King Resort, located at the base of Snow King Mountain, is only a short hop from Jackson Wyoming Airport. The area includes some staggering natural beauty, both from the Teton Mountain Range, and nearby Yellowstone National Park.

Snow King is the oldest ski resort in the region of Jackson and even today it has a low profile, partly because it is overshadowed by its larger more celebrated neighbor, Jackson Hole.

It’s a shame because Snow King extends to more than 330 acres with 34 trails. It does offer some very demanding terrain as the side of the mountain is naturally steep.

Hotel guestrooms and condos are modern and sleek in design.

Pets

Pets are charged $25 per day for one dog and $35 per day for two dogs. There is a limit of two dogs per room and they must stay in hotel guestrooms but not in condos.

Guests are asked not to leave pets unattended in guestrooms or vehicles

An external company, Dog Jax, offers the services of dog playgroups, where similar dogs are encouraged to socialize. Dogs are assessed at the outset for a variety of qualities including energy level, size, history, injuries, and age. Dogs are then similarly matched into small groups, where experienced dog handlers manage the dog’s behavior.

The four different interior play yards enable different groups of dogs to socialize separately, while three extra outdoor play yards can also be employed.

5. Aspen Snowmass, Aspen, CO

Key Takeaway: Aspen often attracts superlatives providing an excellent all-around ski resort experience.

The terrain extends over four Aspen ski resorts giving enormous choice to skiers, while it also has a reputation for great, dry Colorado powder and an enviable weather record.

As part of the appeal, the Aspen Snowmass Nordic Trail System additionally adds more than 60 miles of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails that connect the communities of Aspen, Snowmass, and Basalt.

Ski-in -ski-out Viceroy Snowmass is the only hotel in Snowmass Village, just down the road from Aspen. Luxury accommodation includes studio residences, suites, and penthouses with all the amenities you could want.

Pets

Pets are well catered for so that on your arrival you will receive a bag containing a leash, doggie bags, and a treat. Guestrooms will be supplied with a dog bed, food, and a water bowl. Treats can be ordered through room service, which can then be worked off courtesy of the in-house dog walkers.

For pooches hellbent on high living the Viceroy Snowmass also has a dedicated VIP Pup Package, which includes:

House-made dog biscuits

Dog bed

Food & water bowl

1 dog toy to keep

1 take-home toy

Tip: Pets are welcome to indulge in the luxury as well, staying in guestrooms so long as they are under 100 lbs and fully house-trained.

6. The Westin Monache Resort, Mammoth, CA

In California’s, Mammoth Mountain ski resort, you can enjoy the Sierra Nevada Mountain range, with more than 3,500 skiable acres (1,416 hectares) of slopes and cross-country terrain.

The hotel offers all home comforts in suites offering, state-of-the-art beds, flat-screen TVs, gas fireplaces, room service, and stunning alpine views. Selected suites are pet friendly.

Pets

Pet fees at The Westin Monache Resort are up to $150 per night, along with a non-refundable pet fee per night of $50. Pets can weigh up to 40 lbs and two pets can stay in one room at any one time.

7. Mountain Top Inn & Resort, Chittenden, VT

Rural, Chittenden County, hosts Mount Mansfield, the highest mountain in Vermont with a summit that peaks at 4393 feet (1339 m). Mountain Top Inn and Resort is set in 700 acres of secluded forest, meadows, and with a private lake.

Choose from luxury rooms, cabins, and large guesthouses, which have open fires and plenty of rustic charm, while dining takes place in the barn-style restaurant. You can work off the excess with activities such as cross-country skiing, sledding, sleigh rides, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling, all within the grounds of the resort.

Pets

Selected cabins are pet friendly and charged $50 per night.

8. Lake Placid Lodge, Lake Placid, NY

If you’re looking for comfortable charm on the East Coast, Lake Placid Lodge is directly north of New York and close to the Canadian border. One and two-bedroom cabins are situated throughout the woods and decorated individually by Adirondack craftsmen.

The one and two-bedroom cabins are pet friendly and you can choose from lake view and lakefront sites. For skiing, Whiteface Mountain is only 30 minutes away, offering ideal terrain for beginners through to experts. Another smaller, family-run hill, Mount Pisgah is close by near Saranac Lake where you can take part in day and night skiing, as well as using the tubing run.

If you fancy some cross-country skiing close by with your pet, you can choose from numerous trails around the Lodge or further afield at the Whiteface club too.

Pets

Lake Placid Lodge welcomes well-behaved dogs up to 30 lbs, with two dogs per cabin.

The pet fee is a non-refundable $100 per night per dog

9. White Mountain Hotel and Resort, North Conway, NH

White Mountain Hotel is proud of its authentic New England styling and has recently undergone comprehensive renovation using local craftsmen. The resort is surrounded by New Hampshire’s extensive forests and backed by high cliffs, which are home to spruce, birch, and pine trees.

Nearby, Attitash Mountain Resort offers 68 trails and 8 lifts across the two connected mountains of Attitash and Bear Peak. There are traditional New England-style runs, wide-open cruisers, and more challenging terrain for the experts. For pet-friendly skiing, there is also Jackson cross-country ski touring close by.

Pets

White Mountain Hotel is so enthusiastic about pets they have their own resident, Tully, who has been adopted to act as the mascot.

Guest pets can join the Bed and a Bone Club, which includes the following benefits:

Food and water bowls

Logo’d dog toy

Organic dog treat

15 % discount at the “Four Your Paws Only” pet store

Waste clean-up bags

The pet fee is $75 per dog per stay, with up to 2 dogs per room.

Pre-registration is required for all designated dog-friendly rooms.

10. The Huntley Lodge and Whitewater Inn, Big Sky, MT

Located on the banks of the Gallatin River you can choose between the modern comfort of Huntley Lodge or the Whitewater Inn, which offer family and pet-friendly accommodations only 15 minutes’ drive from Big Sky Resort.

The skiable terrain of the Big Sky Ski Resort is one of the largest in North America. With well-developed infrastructure and amenities, it is the most popular ski area in Montana.

Pets

For pooches, there is no sleeping on hard floors at Big Sky Resort, instead, each room is equipped with a plush dog bed, with no need to share. You even get to keep your dog bowl as a memento.

The pet fee is $25 per night per dog, which includes the deep cleaning fee after departure.

Top Tips:

Don’t leave your dog in the car while you hit the slopes

Check your accommodation’s pet policies well before leaving

Pets are not normally allowed on hotel chairs or beds

Check-in which accommodation and ground areas a leash is required

Be aware that pets in unfamiliar accommodations may be anxious

Check your pet has the correct vaccinations and documentation

Remember a leash and collar with an up-to-date tag

Bring food, water, treats, toys, and a towel for cleaning, as well as a bed

Take a picture of your dog, just in case he goes walkabout

Final Thoughts

The most important element of planning to take your pet on vacation is to do thorough research well in advance, so there are no unwelcome surprises when you arrive at your hotel. Virtually all accommodations clearly lay out their pet rules and regulations on their websites.

