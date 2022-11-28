Top 5 Metaverse Trends To Immerse in 2023 and Beyond

During 2022, the word ‘metaverse’ bloomed into the lives of all techies. When parent company Facebook rebranded itself to ‘Meta’ last year, the company revealed its rebranding ethos as one with the metaverse. Defined as ‘a spatial computing platform that provides digital experiences as an alternative to or a replica of the real world – metaverse is founded on the bedrock of blockchain technology.’

According to Statista, more than 35% of people are willing to spend between $700 and $1,000 on VR gear that allows them to physically feel everything they experience in the metaverse. To uncover the facts about the metaverse, we asked industry leaders to share how the metaverse will evolve in 2023 and beyond. Here’s what they reveal.

1. Subsidized Metaverse Hardware Will Be Critical for Mass Adoption

Roy Barak, CEO, Amdocs’ Vindicia

“History shows us that subsidizing hardware works as a lower-cost entry, which can be critical for mass adoption. Just look at the iPhone in its early stages. In 2023, I believe hardware manufacturers should start looking towards the mobile industry, offering installment plans for metaverse hardware throughout an internet or wireless contract to lower the cost of entry for consumers.

“The option to bundle connectivity with digital entertainment and consumer services has the potential to change the discussion. With pay-TV continuing to lose ground and streaming momentum slowing, the possibility to bundle new experiences like the metaverse and cloud gaming can also be a win for communications service providers.”

2. Make Strides in Delivering Tangible Metaverse Use Cases

Ric Garner, managing director, workforce readiness consulting, NTT DATA

“The past year has been all about the introductory wow factor of the metaverse and general experimentation. In 2023, companies will make strides in delivering more specific, tangible use cases that will better connect with people to generate more opportunities.



“We’ll also see the early adopter visionaries drive more adoption as more stories are promoted showcasing successes. Finally, the substantial benefits of the metaverse will drive scale among companies with corporate-driven progress to increase business and opportunities in virtual reality.”

3. Metaverse Will Be the Playground of Merged Reality

Bart Schouw, chief evangelist, Software AG

“While there is still the risk that the metaverse will follow the same ill fate as Second Life, it doesn’t have to be so. What we do see is that Meta probably was so afraid to miss the market that they jumped their guns too early. I expect that the metaverse will be the playground of merged reality.





“While consumers will be limited to gamers who already spend their time in virtual worlds, companies will likely find many ways of using it to enhance collaboration between teams without having the need to travel. And in manufacturing, we’ll see next-level digital twin usage combined with all kinds of AI, begin to make headway.”

4. Metaverse Has Huge Potential in Training and Mental Health

Brian Jackson, principal research director, Info-Tech Research Group

“The metaverse is emerging as a viable option in a hybrid work environment to better collaborate around complex objects and environments. Holographic communications systems project photorealistic 3D images of people onto a remote environment with which users wearing AR headsets can interact.



“With huge potential value in training, design, and even mental health, companies are already investing in prototypes. Digital twins are hugely beneficial to operations with many moving pieces, such as manufacturers, which can better plan out complex logistics and changes to lines and facilities.”

5. Tech Industry Must Define Metaverse’s Limitations

Katie Cole, gaming & virtual production evangelist, Perforce

“The sheer volume of dollars invested indicates the metaverse won’t disappear overnight. Consider the outlandish 2022 traction alone, where companies like Nike sold an NFT sneaker for over $130,000. Epic Games announced a $2B funding round with investments from The LEGO Group’s holding company.



“Whereas Sony will advance digital entertainment, and Walmart entered the metaverse to deliver immersive shopping experiences. These scenarios highlight the potential promise and profit the virtual world holds. However, for the metaverse to truly take off, the industry must communicate and clarify what it is and how to participate. Until then, it will remain a heavily overfunded and confusing venture for most.”

