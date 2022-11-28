Toronto police make arrest in 1983 murders of Erin Gilmour and

An arrest has been made in two high-profile cold case homicides — the 1983 deaths of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour, sources confirm to the Star.

Toronto police are scheduled to hold a press conference at headquarters at 10 a.m. Monday, with police chief James Ramer in attendance, alongside detectives with the force’s homicide and missing persons unit.

Gilmour, 22, and Tice, 45, were killed in late 1983. At the time they were killed, Gilmour was a single, aspiring clothing designer from a wealthy family, while Tice a recently divorced social worker and mother of four teenage children.

Earlier this year, Toronto police confirmed they had turned to genetic genealogy — a technique that involves police accessing DNA profiles uploaded to online ancestry services. The tool has been used to crack open decades-old homicide cases, including in Toronto in 2020, when it identified Calvin Hoover as the killer in the high-profile 1984 murder of Christine Jessop.

“We are hoping to have answers for the families sometime in 2022,” Det. Sgt. Stephen Smith told the Star earlier this year.

More to come.

