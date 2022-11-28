‘Total marketing ploy’ Cruise guests slam Venice cruise

Another passenger added their own complaint, saying they were shocked by their cruise departing from Rome.

They said: “Same with Rome. When you cruise out of Rome as the cruise line tells you, the port is in Civitavecchia, over an hour away from Rome.”

However, as Rome is not a coastal city passengers shouldn’t be surprised to find their cruise won’t depart from there.

If a cruise includes an inland city on its itinerary, passengers will always be dropped at the nearest port and offered transport to the city.