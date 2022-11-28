Tulsa artists head to Florida for Miami Art Week exhibit

MIAMI, Flor. — Multiple Tulsa artists have been selected to exhibit at the 7th annual 2022 Satellite Art Show during Miami Art Week in Miami, Florida.

The exhibit will run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 4. Attendees will be able to view exhibitions from No Parking Studios, Rebekah Campbell McIlwain: A Creative House, and Trueson Daugherty. In addition to these artists, Tulsa Artist Fellowship with Queen Rose Art House will also exhibit.

Miami Art Week exhibits will include paintings, wearable art and live performances.

Alexander Tamahn will perform in the Rebekah Campbell McIlwain: A Creative House exhibition on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Tulsa Artist Fellowship and Queen Rose Art House will host “TULSA: An Evening of Music & Performance” with Kalup Linzy, Stephon “Steph” Simon, Antonio Andrews, a.k.a. Dial Tone of No Parking Studios and Christina Henley a.k.a. DJ XTINA.

“On behalf of all the No Parking Studios artists, we are honored to be selected and exhibit at this international art show,” said Antonio Andrews, founder and artist of No Parking Studios. “Tulsa is showing up in Miami in a huge way. We as a collective are excited to take our work to the next level to become a household name in our city and beyond. This opportunity furthers our mission to support our north Tulsa community through prosperity and celebration. It’s time to amplify our art on the world’s stage.”

The No Parking Studios exhibition will feature paintings from their recent show, “TEXTURE.” Featuring work by Antonio Andrews, Tyler James, Cruz Thompson, and Deren Walker. Walker will be debuting a newly created painting during Miami Art Week.

“Our plans for Miami represent intentional risk taking in the pursuit of growth. This is a generative win for Tulsa-based artists and organizations attending Miami Art Week,” said Rebekah Campbell McIlwain, artist and community organizer. “I’m eager to connect with and learn from artists and industry professionals at key exhibitions taking place during Art Basel. This experience is a critical opportunity to test our work in a global market, and an experience that has been extremely collaborative and that collaborative nature is evident in our art scene.”

McIlwain will display a collection of wearable art objects and paintings created during 2021 and 2022. The exhibition will also feature work from Tulsa-based artist Parker D. Wayne, and Alexander Tamahn.

“This is an incredible opportunity to highlight my work to an international audience. I grew up homeschooled in the Unification Church. The internal conflict with leaving my religious upbringing behind is explored through my work with the retelling of biblical stories with me as roles I identify with. To share my struggles and growth through my art to the international art world is a dream come true,” said artist Trueson Daugherty.

Along with those participating in the Satellite Art Show, 22 artists in total will travel from Tulsa to Miami for exploration, research purposes, and networking opportunities.

A documentary from Tulsa-based filmmaker Brea Mullen is currently in the works to showcase this event.

