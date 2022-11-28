Tuvalu, Climate Change And The Metaverse

When lost to climatic disaster and environmental

turbulence, where does a whole nation go? History speaks

about movements of people, whether induced by human agency

or environment, finding sanctuary and refuge on other

terrains, or perishing altogether.

In the case of the

Pacific Island state of Tuvalu, the response is seemingly

digital or, as its officials prefer to call it, creating the

Digital Nation. This particular entity, according to its

government, will operate in the increasingly fashionable

idea of the metaverse, a 3D virtual space marked by avatars

of ourselves roaming through immersive

experiences.

This does not sound particularly useful

for flesh and blood refugees fleeing the flood, but this is

partly the point, moving beyond the finite issues of

territory and statehood. And it has given Tuvalu a moral

pretext to scold wealthy countries lax about climate change.

In the emphatic

words of Tuvalu Minister of Justice, Communication and

Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe, “As our land appears, we have

no choice but to become the world’s first digital nation.

Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most precious

assets of our people. And to keep them safe from harm, no

matter what happens in the physical world, we’ll move them

to the cloud.”

The minister’s address was

delivered from the digital twin of the Te Afualiku islet.

And he has dramatic form, having delivered an address to

attendees of COP26 standing knee-deep in the

sea.

Tuvalu is by no means the first out of the blocks

on this one. The Caribbean Island nation of Barbados and the

South Korean capital, Seoul, have both ambitions to provide

consular and administrative services from the

metaverse.

In November 2021, the Barbadian Ministry of

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade signed

an agreement with Decentraland, with a view of

finalising agreements with other Metaverse platforms such as

Somnium Space and Superworld. The range of contemplated are

various: how digital land will be purposed to house the

relevant virtual embassies and consulates; how e-visas will

be granted; and the construction of teleporters enabling

users to move their avatars through the metaverse. The appeal

of the program to the ministry was one of numerical reach

with minimal logistical problems: why stop at the 18

embassies and consulates now when you could have a base in

190 or so countries?

This year, the Seoul Metropolitan

Government, after its November 2021 announcement

about moving some of its functions into the metaverse,

released a beta version of its “virtual municipal world”

touted as Metaverse Seoul. As Cities Today reports,

the city “aims to have a metaverse environment for all

administrative services, including economy, culture, and

tourism” in place by 2026.

Addressing the legal

context of a submerged state will raise novel problems. The

issue is very much at

the forefront of Kofe’s mind. What is one to do with

maritime boundaries and the resources located within the

relevant waters, notwithstanding inundation? And that’s

just the start of it.

This issue has already

preoccupied a number of legal authorities and bodies. In

November 2012, the International Law Association (ILA) established

the Committee on International Law and Sea Level Rise to

study the possible impacts of rising sea levels and its

“implications under international law of the partial and

complete inundation of state territory, or depopulation

thereof, in particularly of small island and low-lying

states”. The second part to the Committee’s mandate is

to develop proposals to develop international law regarding

such losses of territory, the impact on maritime zones

“including the impacts on statehood, nationality and human

rights.”

The implications of such losses are clear

enough. Should the loss of a state to inundation and

submergence also result in a loss of citizenship? The risk

of statelessness is genuine enough, and it remains a source

of much debate whether treaty law or international customary

law is capable of addressing the issue. As legal scholar

Marija Dobrić concludes

in a 2019 study, “it is unclear whether the people

affected may be considered ‘stateless people’ within the

meaning of the Conventions on Statelessness and, even

if they did, how far that would serve to protect their

rights effectively.”

Transferring the actual,

tangible world to the metaverse with all its official and

legal implications will induce a number of headaches. This

near mystical transition to the ether of the virtual world

sounds remarkable and, on some level, dangerously misguided.

It relocates one set of challenges for another. Issues of

privacy (yes, where did that go?), moderating what content

goes into such a model, and how people are to conduct

themselves, are pressing points that are simply not being

addressed seriously.

Works such as Matthew Ball’s The

Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything,

do little to clear this up, focusing on something

approximating to religious dogma. As one reviewer accurately

puts it, the work not only minimises the importance of

ethical, political and legal issues but also fails to

address “how to construct the metaverse

responsibly.”

The problems of the metaverse, insofar

as they are being articulated, are in their infancy. But we

have seen that architects of that scheme, including such

manipulative luminaries as Mark Zuckerberg, suggest that a

degree of healthy suspicion is required. The response from

Tuvalu’s politicians is, on some level, understandable:

they made me do it.

