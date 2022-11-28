Tuvalu, Climate Change And The Metaverse

When lost to climatic disaster and environmental
turbulence, where does a whole nation go? History speaks
about movements of people, whether induced by human agency
or environment, finding sanctuary and refuge on other
terrains, or perishing altogether.
In the case of the
Pacific Island state of Tuvalu, the response is seemingly
digital or, as its officials prefer to call it, creating the
Digital Nation. This particular entity, according to its
government, will operate in the increasingly fashionable
idea of the metaverse, a 3D virtual space marked by avatars
of ourselves roaming through immersive
experiences.
This does not sound particularly useful
for flesh and blood refugees fleeing the flood, but this is
partly the point, moving beyond the finite issues of
territory and statehood. And it has given Tuvalu a moral
pretext to scold wealthy countries lax about climate change.
In the emphatic
words of Tuvalu Minister of Justice, Communication and
Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe, “As our land appears, we have
no choice but to become the world’s first digital nation.
Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most precious
assets of our people. And to keep them safe from harm, no
matter what happens in the physical world, we’ll move them
to the cloud.”
The minister’s address was
delivered from the digital twin of the Te Afualiku islet.
And he has dramatic form, having delivered an address to
attendees of COP26 standing knee-deep in the
sea.
Tuvalu is by no means the first out of the blocks
on this one. The Caribbean Island nation of Barbados and the
South Korean capital, Seoul, have both ambitions to provide
consular and administrative services from the
metaverse.
In November 2021, the Barbadian Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade signed
an agreement with Decentraland, with a view of
finalising agreements with other Metaverse platforms such as
Somnium Space and Superworld. The range of contemplated are
various: how digital land will be purposed to house the
relevant virtual embassies and consulates; how e-visas will
be granted; and the construction of teleporters enabling
users to move their avatars through the metaverse. The appeal
of the program to the ministry was one of numerical reach
with minimal logistical problems: why stop at the 18
embassies and consulates now when you could have a base in
190 or so countries?
This year, the Seoul Metropolitan
Government, after its November 2021 announcement
about moving some of its functions into the metaverse,
released a beta version of its “virtual municipal world”
touted as Metaverse Seoul. As Cities Today reports,
the city “aims to have a metaverse environment for all
administrative services, including economy, culture, and
tourism” in place by 2026.
Addressing the legal
context of a submerged state will raise novel problems. The
issue is very much at
the forefront of Kofe’s mind. What is one to do with
maritime boundaries and the resources located within the
relevant waters, notwithstanding inundation? And that’s
just the start of it.
This issue has already
preoccupied a number of legal authorities and bodies. In
November 2012, the International Law Association (ILA) established
the Committee on International Law and Sea Level Rise to
study the possible impacts of rising sea levels and its
“implications under international law of the partial and
complete inundation of state territory, or depopulation
thereof, in particularly of small island and low-lying
states”. The second part to the Committee’s mandate is
to develop proposals to develop international law regarding
such losses of territory, the impact on maritime zones
“including the impacts on statehood, nationality and human
rights.”
The implications of such losses are clear
enough. Should the loss of a state to inundation and
submergence also result in a loss of citizenship? The risk
of statelessness is genuine enough, and it remains a source
of much debate whether treaty law or international customary
law is capable of addressing the issue. As legal scholar
Marija Dobrić concludes
in a 2019 study, “it is unclear whether the people
affected may be considered ‘stateless people’ within the
meaning of the Conventions on Statelessness and, even
if they did, how far that would serve to protect their
rights effectively.”
Transferring the actual,
tangible world to the metaverse with all its official and
legal implications will induce a number of headaches. This
near mystical transition to the ether of the virtual world
sounds remarkable and, on some level, dangerously misguided.
It relocates one set of challenges for another. Issues of
privacy (yes, where did that go?), moderating what content
goes into such a model, and how people are to conduct
themselves, are pressing points that are simply not being
addressed seriously.
Works such as Matthew Ball’s The
Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything,
do little to clear this up, focusing on something
approximating to religious dogma. As one reviewer accurately
puts it, the work not only minimises the importance of
ethical, political and legal issues but also fails to
address “how to construct the metaverse
responsibly.”
The problems of the metaverse, insofar
as they are being articulated, are in their infancy. But we
have seen that architects of that scheme, including such
manipulative luminaries as Mark Zuckerberg, suggest that a
degree of healthy suspicion is required. The response from
Tuvalu’s politicians is, on some level, understandable:
they made me do it.
Dr. Binoy Kampmark was a
Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He
currently lectures at RMIT University. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com