UK Retail Charts: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23

It’s time once again for UK charts fun, and this week, there are no shocks to be had, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II continues to sit at the top of the Xbox Series X|S top ten, and FIFA 23 refuses to budge from the number one spot in the Xbox One rankings. Unsurprising, given the World Cup is on and that.

As for new entries, third-person dark fantasy western Evil West arrives in eighth, while Black Friday deals have seen Saints Row and Far Cry 6 re-enter the charts. Call of Duty: Vanguard, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Battlefield 2042, and Sonic Colours Ultimate also make a return in the Xbox One top twenty.

Elsewhere, there’s minor chopping and changing, but nothing particularly seismic in the UK charts this week. You can check out the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One UK charts listings below. Enjoy.

Xbox Series X|S Charts: Week Ending 26th November 2022

Xbox One Charts: Week Ending 26th November 2022

Chart Information provided by UKIE/GfK Chart-Track