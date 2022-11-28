Ukraine Response 2022 – Moldova: Surveys with Ukrainian Refugees

Attachments

On 24 February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine and triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and forcibly displaced people within Ukraine and to neighboring countries. The Republic of Moldova is one of the main refugee-hosting countries and a transit country for those moving onward. Between 24 February and 13 November 2022, an estimated 810,836 Ukrainian citizens entered the Republic of Moldova (according to General Inspectorate of Border Police data). During this period, while a large number of people were displaced to other European countries, approximately 95,963 refugees from Ukraine sought refuge in the Republic of Moldova (source: UNHCR web site).

In response to the refugee influx in the Republic of Moldova, the Moldovan government, with the support of the United Nations (UN) agencies, international and national non-governmental partners, have been providing support, including but not limited to, access to food and shelter, access to health services, employment opportunities and access to education for children. To inform an evidence-based response, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted a displacement survey to identify basic needs and intentions of refugees from Ukraine and third-country nationals (TCNs), entering the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine since March 2022. The first round of the Displacement Survey on Intentions was conducted between 9 March and 12 May 2022 (link to report), and the second round began on 6 September 2022 and data collection is ongoing. This is the first report presenting findings from the second round of data collection.

This report summarizes the key findings of the Displacement Survey on Intentions collected by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) between 06 September and 06 October 2022, in two entry and exit Border Crossing Points (BCPs) between the Republic of Moldova (hereinafter at times referred to as Moldova) and Ukraine. The findings presented are based on 1,118 interviews with refugees from Ukraine and TCNs, entering Moldova, of which 609 were conducted in Palanca BCP, in the south of Moldova, and 509 in Otaci BCP, in the north