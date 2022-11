Of course, a visit to the city isn’t complete without a stop at Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms, the home of afternoon tea.

Shrewsbury was the second best rated destination and the market town is famous as the birthplace of Charles Darwin.

Visitors can explore the town’s historic buildings and visit the regimental museum housed in the sandstone castle.

Dover was the third prettiest destination for a winter staycation and tourists can admire the white cliffs.