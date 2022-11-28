US readies for showdown as China to shut down bid to pilot

US politicians have been proposing to fund the rebuilding efforts in Ukraine with frozen Russian bank assets but have been warned of potential consequences lying behind the corner. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the move could provoke China into pushing back to avoid the creation of a dangerous precedent threatening its own dollar reserves. Journalist Dominic Lawson noted pushing forward with the proposal would cause “a problem for the dollar” as he also warned UN moves to force Russia to pay for reparations would not succeed.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Lawson said: “The West, principally America, froze Russian central bank assets that were in mostly dollar accounts.

“A massive amount, actually, $350 billion, but there is an issue which is, although certain American politicians are saying, ‘well, we can use this to rebuild Ukraine’, the head of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, said this is very dangerous because the Chinese invest in dollars.

“It’s the world’s reserve currency. If they think that when they do something very terrible that we will essentially expropriate them, then that is a problem for the dollar.”

China has been experiencing economic turmoil since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, with its profit dropping again in recent weeks as new cases surged.

