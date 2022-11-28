Veidekke Wins $14 Million Contract For Poultry Slaughterhouse In



MT Newswires 2022 All news about VEIDEKKE ASA

Sales 2022 38 573 M

3 902 M

3 902 M Net income 2022 981 M

99,2 M

99,2 M Net cash 2022 2 671 M

270 M

270 M P/E ratio 2022 12,5x Yield 2022 8,11% Capitalization 12 248 M

1 239 M

1 239 M EV / Sales 2022 0,25x EV / Sales 2023 0,24x Nbr of Employees 7 829 Free-Float 66,2%

Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max.





Period : Day Week

Technical analysis trends VEIDEKKE ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts. Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 90,90 NOK Average target price 122,50 NOK Spread / Average Target 34,8% Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts.