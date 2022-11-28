Veidekke Wins $14 Million Contract For Poultry Slaughterhouse In

|
|
|Sales 2022
38 573 M
|Net income 2022
981 M
|Net cash 2022
2 671 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|12,5x
|Yield 2022
|8,11%
|Capitalization
|
12 248 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,25x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 829
|Free-Float
|66,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends VEIDEKKE ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|90,90 NOK
|Average target price
|122,50 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|34,8%
