Vui from Norway: “Serbs have had enough” – English – on B92.net

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vui, is visiting Norway, where he will speak with the highest officials today and tomorrow.

Source: B92 Monday, November 28, 2022 | 15:22



EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

In his address to the public, Vui said that he had discussed important issues with the King of Norway and the Prime Minister.

“You know that Norway diagnoses the situation better and more accurately than anyone on the ground and that it is someone who keeps the peace. Accordingly, we talked about Kosovo and Metohija, about the dialogue process itself. As usual, I did not shift the blame to the other side. There is no doubts that they will continue to monitor that process,” said Vui.

“I was received by the king for the first time, it’s not easy, many people ask for it, it’s not a frequent visit. I talked to the king longer than expected,” said Vui.

President of Serbia also spoke about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.

“If Kurti says that the issue of status is over for him, I am grateful. For me, too, the issue of status is over. I rely on the Charter of the United Nations and Resolution 1244. I can only say that I do not have too much hope, but only fear of future events. Kurti hopes that the Western powers will force Serbia into recognizing Kosovo,” said Vui.

“The situation in the north, as for the Serbian people, is literally boiling over… The Serbs are fed up. Everyone is fed up. They mistreat and torture people. When you put everything together, you realize that it is a systematic persecution, people have souls, they say enough is enough. Kurti refers to everything that suits him, by no means adhering to what was signed in Brussels,” said Vui.

“Quint countried will always support the Albanians in Kosovo. It is their child, there are no great expectations from our side. As soon as someone else is under pressure, it is easy, but it is not easy. I am worried about the country, I am not worried about myself. It is ours to fight and protect our land,” said Vui.