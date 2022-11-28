Vui visits Norway: He met with the Prime Minister PHOTO – English

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vui, this morning, as part of his two-day visit to Oslo, began meetings with the highest officials of Norway.

Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, November 28, 2022 | 14:42



Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

President Vucic first visited the Norwegian Parliament.

Vui met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Norway, Masud Gharahkhani.

This is how Vui began his first working visit to Norway as the President of Serbia, after a conference was held in Belgrade two weeks ago together with Norway and the countries of the Western Balkans on the possibilities of investing in renewable energy sources.

Vui previously announced that Serbia should implement a reform in the energy sector and diversify the sources of gas and oil supply, as well as increase investments in renewable energy sources, and that Norway, which is one of the leaders in that area and the green transition, will help her in this.

The Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Djedovi, who is part of the Serbian delegation, will meet with the State Secretary in the Ministry of Gas and Energy of Norway, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, and discuss cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

Vui will then have a working lunch, which will be prepared by the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, in honor of the President and the Serbian delegation at the Norwegian Government Villa.

As planned, Vui will end his first working day in Norway with a visit to the Serbian Embassy in Oslo and dinner with Norwegian businessmen.

“A New Chapter in Relationships”

The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vui, announced on his Instagram account after the meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Norway, Masud Gharahkhani.

“I thanked the President of the Parliament @masudg @stortinget for the fact that Norway was always ready to help Serbia, not only with its experience in aligning with EU standards and regulations, but also in expert and financial assistance to our reform processes, especially in the modernization of our energy system”, Vui wrote along with the photo.

He pointed out that today we are opening a new chapter in the relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Kingdom of Norway.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway

Today in Oslo, Vui also met with the Prime Minister of that country, Jonas Gahr Støre.

After the meeting, the President of Serbia announced himself on Instagram.

“Excellent, friendly conversation with the exceptional host @jonasgahrs. We discussed numerous topics of importance for our countries – from bilateral and economic cooperation, to plans and projects in the field of energy, infrastructure and investments. I reiterated Serbia’s gratitude for Norway’s partnership, as well as on the readiness to jointly further strengthen and intensify political dialogue and comprehensive cooperation, because our countries are bound not only by interests, but also by historical friendship forged in difficult times,” wrote Vui.