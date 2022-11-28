Warzone 2 map hints at Verdansk return in Call of Duty operator

The Warzone 2 map could mark a return of the beloved Verdansk from Warzone 1, as a Call of Duty operator seems to be hiding a little hint in the Activision FPS game, and DMZ mode takes off alongside CoD Modern Warfare 2 season 1.

When selecting the best Warzone 2 loadout, you can be forgiven for overlooking all the minor details in your chosen Call of Duty operator. The best Warzone 2 assault rifles have been dominating our attention, too, and in the heat of battle, you don’t really have time to scrutinise the minute features of your character’s hands.

Nevertheless, it seems one Call of Duty operator is sporting a little nod to classic CoD map Verdansk, perhaps hinting that the battle royale game might see the fan favourite thrown back into the rotation at a later date. If you choose Reyes as your avatar, pay special attention to the little section of map that they wear on their inside forearm. We recommend something smaller, like the best Warzone 2 MP5 Lachmann Sub loadout, for maximum visibility. However, you can also see the little secret thanks to Reddit user tiktokalnuke, whose find was originally posted over on Charlie Intel.

Hidden Verdansk Easter Egg in Warzone 2: from CODWarzone

See that? It’s a little section of the Verdansk map, plonked literally right under our noses. It could be that Infinity Ward is simply using an old asset to fill in this little detail on the Reyes skin, but maybe, just maybe, this is a subtle sign that there are plans for Verdansk’s comeback further down the road. As much as we love Al-Mazrah, and figuring out how to kill the Chemist in Warzone 2 DMZ, we miss Verdansk, and our fingers are firmly crossed for its return.

Make sure you plunder all the Warzone 2 strongholds and black sites to make the most of the map as it currently stands. You can also get ahead if you know how to get Warzone 2 black site keys, which will give you access to stacks of valuable loot.