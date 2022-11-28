Warzone 2 meta dominated by Call of Duty SMG with fastest TTK

The Warzone 2 meta is currently being dominated by a Call of Duty SMG with mega-fast TTK, with the best Modern Warfare 2 guns overpowering the CoD battle royale game from Activision, as well as the Warzone 2 DMZ mode.

The best Warzone 2 loadout absolutely has to include a close-range weapon, because when the gas closes in for the climactic showdown, you can forget picking enemies off from afar with the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles, and better prepare yourself to get up-close-and-personal. Though the best Warzone 2 MP5 Lachmann Sub loadout can carry you pretty far, there’s another SMG rated as absolutely meta in the battle royale right now, and you’d do well to add it to your custom class.

Modified and tuned correctly, the Fennec 45 has the quickest TTK (time to kill) in Warzone 2 right now. It doesn’t look like much, but once this swift SMG is properly outfitted, you’ll be dropping rival operators faster than you can say “100 XP”.

On the muzzle, you’ll want the Xten RR-40, which you unlock by levelling the PDSW 528 to level 13 – check out our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 to get there nice and quickly. Tune the muzzle down to -1.4, towards aim-down-sight speed, and horizontally to +1, towards gun-kick control.

For the barrel, you want the ZLR Ignition, obtained by levelling the Fennec itself to level 14. Tune this to +0.5, towards recoil steadiness, and -0.4 towards aim-down-sight speed. Equip the VLK LZR 7MW, unlocked by taking the STB 556 to level five, and then the Fennec 45-round magazine – you get this once the Fennec itself reaches level 15.

To top it all off, you want the basic Cronen Mini Pro optic, unlocked once the Expedite 12 gets to level seven. Tune this to -3, towards aim-down-sight speed, and -2.25, towards close range.

Hey presto. You’ve just built one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs, if not the best. It’s quick to aim, relatively stable, and kills like a bolt of lighting. The design comes from Warzone Loadout, which rates the SMG as part of the “absolute meta” in Warzone 2.

If you want to level Warzone 2 guns even quicker, make sure you know how to get Warzone 2 black site keys. You can also pile on the XP with a Warzone 2 nuke, which, I suppose, is always going to be absolutely top of the meta, on account of being, well, a nuclear bomb.